Netflix stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rohit Saraf, Nicola Coughlan share sun-soaked summer moments

From beachside getaways to playful moments with pets, Rohit Saraf, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nicola Coughlan and other Netflix stars are giving fans a glimpse into their summer diaries. Here’s a look.
Mismatched star Rohit Saraf shared a playful, sun-kissed photo with a puppy.
Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet turned up the heat with a shirtless beachside picture.
Global pop icon Sabrina Carpenter struck a pose at an amusement park in California. She looked chic in a printed crop top paired with denims and quirky shades.
Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan served summer fashion goals in an embellished pale blue top and statement hoops.
XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee kept it casual as he sipped coffee in a tee, cap and sunglasses.
Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan spent time with her furry companions on the beach, looking gorgeous in a breezy, flowing white dress.
My Fault actress Nicole Wallace shared a selfie with Spanish actress-model Clara Galle.