Netflix stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rohit Saraf, Nicola Coughlan share sun-soaked summer moments

From beachside getaways to playful moments with pets, Rohit Saraf, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nicola Coughlan and other Netflix stars are giving fans a glimpse into their summer diaries. Here’s a look.

1 7 All pictures: Instagram/netflix_in

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Mismatched star Rohit Saraf shared a playful, sun-kissed photo with a puppy.

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Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet turned up the heat with a shirtless beachside picture.

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Global pop icon Sabrina Carpenter struck a pose at an amusement park in California. She looked chic in a printed crop top paired with denims and quirky shades.

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Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan served summer fashion goals in an embellished pale blue top and statement hoops.

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XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee kept it casual as he sipped coffee in a tee, cap and sunglasses.

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Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan spent time with her furry companions on the beach, looking gorgeous in a breezy, flowing white dress.

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My Fault actress Nicole Wallace shared a selfie with Spanish actress-model Clara Galle.