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photo-article-logo Sunday, 03 May 2026

Netflix stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rohit Saraf, Nicola Coughlan share sun-soaked summer moments

From chic beach looks to playful pet moments, stars are owning the season

Entertainment Web Desk Published 03.05.26, 04:41 PM

From beachside getaways to playful moments with pets, Rohit Saraf, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Nicola Coughlan and other Netflix stars are giving fans a glimpse into their summer diaries. Here’s a look.  

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All pictures: Instagram/netflix_in
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Mismatched star Rohit Saraf shared a playful, sun-kissed photo with a puppy. 

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Never Have I Ever actor Darren Barnet turned up the heat with a shirtless beachside picture. 

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Global pop icon Sabrina Carpenter struck a pose at an amusement park in California. She looked chic in a printed crop top paired with denims and quirky shades. 

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Never Have I Ever star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan served summer fashion goals in an embellished pale blue top and statement hoops. 

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XO, Kitty actor Sang Heon Lee kept it casual as he sipped coffee in a tee, cap and sunglasses. 

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Bridgerton actress Nicola Coughlan spent time with her furry companions on the beach, looking gorgeous in a breezy, flowing white dress. 

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My Fault actress Nicole Wallace shared a selfie with Spanish actress-model Clara Galle. 

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Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Rohit Saraf Nicola Coughlan
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