Diljit Dosanjh halts Canada concert, asks pro-Khalistan flag-wavers to leave

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh briefly paused his live concert in Calgary, Canada, after spotting a section of the audience waving pro-Khalistan flags during his ongoing Aura Tour.

Videos circulating online show Dosanjh addressing the crowd mid-performance, asking those holding the flags to stop creating a disturbance and leave the venue.

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The incident occurred as the singer performed before a large audience, moving across an elevated stage under bright lights while fans cheered.

This is not the first time such disruptions have taken place at his shows.

Similar instances of pro-Khalistan supporters attempting to interrupt his concerts have been reported previously, including during performances in Australia last year.

Responding to the situation on stage, Dosanjh also addressed criticism he has faced from sections of the Punjabi community, particularly over his appearance on the television quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

Some critics had objected to him touching Bachchan’s feet, linking it to allegations surrounding the 1984 anti-Sikh violence.

In his remarks, Dosanjh defended his actions and broader public engagements.

He said his intention has consistently been to highlight issues concerning Punjab, regardless of the platform.

“My job is not to do charity. But whichever platform I go on, I always talk about Punjab,” he said. He added that he chose to appear on Kaun Banega Crorepati to bring attention to Punjab’s issues and had also contributed financially to relief efforts, including donations during the 2025 Punjab floods.

The singer further referenced his international appearances, including his visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, stating that he used such platforms to discuss Punjab and historical events like the Guru Nanak Jahaz incident. He emphasised that his intent was not to promote his work but to ensure wider media coverage of Punjab-related concerns.

Addressing those protesting at the concert, he said that if people still had objections to his choices, they were free to continue waving flags, but not disrupt the event.

The controversy also comes against a broader backdrop of ongoing concerns about Khalistani extremism in Canada.

A 2025 report by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS), tabled in Parliament, noted that Canada-based Khalistani extremist groups continue to promote violent agendas. According to the report, such groups are connected to individuals who use Canadian institutions to raise funds, which may then be diverted towards extremist activities.

In recent years, tensions between India and Canada have escalated over allegations that Canadian authorities have been lenient towards pro-Khalistan elements operating within the country.

Separately, pro-Khalistan organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) had previously announced plans to disrupt Dosanjh’s concerts, including a proposed shutdown of his Australia show in November last year, coinciding with Sikh Genocide Remembrance Day.

The group had also criticised Dosanjh for his public gestures and urged a boycott of his performances, calling them a “mockery of remembrance”.

SFJ general counsel Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had accused the singer of disrespecting victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh violence, while the organisation reiterated its stance that such events should not coincide with periods of remembrance.