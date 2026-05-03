Akhilesh Yadav alleges BJP-EC 'strategic deployment' in UP bypolls echoes in Bengal polls, backs Mamata win

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed the "strategic deployment" of polling officials which the BJP had "rehearsed" during the Uttar Pradesh Assembly bypolls, in collusion with the Election Commission, was replicated during the West Bengal Assembly elections, asserting that despite all adversities, 'Didi' (Mamata Banerjee) will emerge victor.

Speaking to reporters at the party office here, Yadav reiterated that the Election Commission is a constitutional body that must remain neutral. It must not discriminate against anyone, remain impartial and strengthen democracy, he asserted.

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"However, during the by-elections held across Uttar Pradesh, including in Rampur, it was observed that presiding officers, staff and officials were hand-picked and strategically deployed. Perhaps the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, conducted a trial run in Uttar Pradesh. You could also call it a 'rehearsal'. They did this in Uttar Pradesh, and then they replicated it in Bengal," the former chief minister said.

He further claimed he has received information that a parallel law and order structure involving paramilitary and central forces has been established in West Bengal.

However, despite such attempts, the results of the election will be decided by the people, he asserted.

Exuding confidence that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will emerge victorious, he said, "Didi (Mamata Banerjee) was there, and Didi will stay; Didi will win." West Bengal is poised for counting of votes on Monday as, after over a month of frenzied campaigning, the verdict would determine whether the TMC manages to hold its sway or the BJP wrests power for the first time in the state.

When the EVMs open at 8 am, the CPI(M) and Congress will be watching with equal keenness, hoping to reclaim a foothold in the state's electoral map after five years in the wilderness, following a wipeout in the 2021 polls.

Counting of votes will take place across 77 centres in the state, with elaborate security arrangements and a charged political atmosphere setting the stage for the declaration of results in 293 of the 294-seat assembly.

The two-phase polls in the state ended April 29, with what the EC said was the state's highest-ever voter turnout since Independence as 92.47 per cent of the electorate exercised their franchise.

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