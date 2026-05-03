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regular-article-logo Sunday, 03 May 2026

Jackie Shroff pays tribute to Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary

Dutt, also known as the First Lady of Indian Cinema, died on May 3, 1981, aged 51, due to pancreatic cancer

PTI Published 03.05.26, 06:53 PM
Jackie Shroff, Nargis Dutt

Jackie Shroff, Nargis Dutt Instagram

Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff paid tribute to cinema star Nargis Dutt on her death anniversary.

Dutt, also known as the First Lady of Indian Cinema, died on May 3, 1981, aged 51, due to pancreatic cancer. She died in Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital shortly after returning from treatment in New York.

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Shroff shared a post on his Instagram story on Sunday, which featured a black-and-white picture of the late actor on her 45th death anniversary. "Nargis ji. Always in our hearts. (1 June 929 - 3 May 1981)," read the caption.

The actor is known for her notable roles in projects such as "Andaz", "Awaara", "Mother India", "Shree 420" and "Jogan", among others.

She was married to actor Sunil Dutt,, with whom she had three children: a son, Sanjay Dutt, and two daughters, Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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