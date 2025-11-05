Tags like ‘Lady Superstar’ come and go, roles stay with me: Subhashree Ganguly ahead of ‘Anusandhan’ release

Subhashree Ganguly says she doesn’t attach importance to tags like ‘Lady Superstar’, insisting that her focus remains firmly on her craft and the characters she brings to life.

The actress headlines Hoichoi’s upcoming web series Anusandhan, directed by Aditi Roy, which premieres on November 7.

“What is permanent are my experiences, which make me complete. Titles like ‘Lady Superstar’ can come and go, but what stays with me is the process of living a character and creating something meaningful with my director and team,” Subhashree said in a conversation with The Telegraph Online.

In Anusandhan, Subhashree plays Anumita Sen, an investigative journalist who gets entangled in a dangerous mystery surrounding a women’s correctional home. “It’s a very interesting subject,” she said. “Anumita is a dynamic character. What happens to her is unsettling, but as an actor, portraying that was both challenging and fulfilling.”

Director Aditi Roy, known for creating socially nuanced dramas, described Anusandhan as her most distinct work yet. “I’ve done period and social dramas before, but this is something completely different in execution and tone,” she said. “I always try not to fall into repetition. Every project has to be its own world.”

Roy revealed that casting Subhashree wasn’t an obvious choice at first. “Initially, I didn’t think of her for the role. But when we discussed it, and she said yes after hearing about the character, it felt right. Anumita needed someone with both intensity and vulnerability — and Subhashree brought that balance beautifully.”

The series, which touches upon the world of correctional homes and women’s stories, is rooted in fiction but inspired by real social issues. “We didn’t want controversy; we wanted truth,” said Roy. “There’s been research behind this — it’s based on realities seen worldwide.”

For Subhashree, Anusandhan continues her evolution from mainstream glamour to performance-driven storytelling, following acclaimed roles in Indubala Bhaater Hotel and Grihapravesh. “Every time I take up a new character, it’s like a promise to myself,” she said. “I want to create something that stays with me long after the cameras stop rolling.”