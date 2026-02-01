Sunny Deol-starrer war drama ‘Border 2’ crosses Rs 350-crore mark worldwide

Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 registered a jump in domestic collections on Saturday after witnessing a gradual fall in daily earnings in the last few days. The film, also starring Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, has now crossed the Rs 350-crore mark worldwide.

Border 2 earned Rs 224.25 crore nett in India in its first week. The film earned Rs 10.75 crore nett on its second Friday and registered a 65 per cent jump to collect Rs 17.75 crore nett on Saturday. The domestic total of the film now stands at Rs 252.25 crore nett, as per industry data-tracking portal Sacnilk.

In terms of gross collection, Border 2 has earned Rs 303 crore in India. Overseas, the film has collected over USD 5 million, pushing its cumulative worldwide gross to approximately Rs 350 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Border 2 has surpassed the lifetime collections of recent war-themed releases such as Uri and Fighter. Aditya Dhar-directed Uri had finished with a worldwide gross of Rs 342 crore, while Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter collected Rs 344 crore globally.

Border 2 has also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian release of 2026 so far, surpassing Prabhas’ The Raja Saab and Chiranjeevi-starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu.

Border 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, J.P. Dutta and Nidhi Dutta. The film also features Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Anya Singh in key roles.

Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 also witnessed a jump in collections on Saturday. The film opened with Rs 4 crore nett haul on Friday, followed by Rs 5.95 crore nett. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 9.95 crore nett, according to Sacnilk.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minwala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner. This is the third instalment in the Mardaani franchise, following Mardaani (2014) and Mardaani 2 (2019), and also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad.