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regular-article-logo Thursday, 09 April 2026

‘Periods not an excuse’: Sreeleela faces backlash for menstruation remark

The 24-year-old actress will be next seen in Anurag Basu's musical romance drama alongside Kartik Aaryan

Entertainment Web Desk Published 09.04.26, 01:50 PM
Sreeleela

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Telugu actress Sreeleela has found herself at the crosshairs of social media users after her recent comments about menstruation sparked backlash.

During a recent event, the actress — who recently received her medical degree from the DY Patil University, Mumbai — reportedly said that ‘periods should not be used as an excuse’ to avoid responsibilities.

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While she was allegedly advocating for ‘resilience’ and ‘normalising menstruation’, her remarks did not sit well with many online users.

“All of my songs, I can say, most of them at least have been appreciated. I have shot while I have been on my period, so that is not an excuse anywhere. When we want things in power, when we say we want things equally. I feel we have to push beyond physiological barriers. So psychological, physiological, all of this is not an excuse,” she said at the success party of the Telugu film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Several social media users criticised her statement, pointing out that menstrual experiences vary widely and can be physically and emotionally taxing for many individuals.

Sreeleela has not yet issued any clarification.

Sreeleela made her debut with Kiss (2019). She shot to fame with her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, where she features in the high-energy dance number Kissik alongside Allu Arjun.

On the work front, Sreeleela will be next seen in Anurag Basu's musical romance drama alongside Kartik Aaryan.

She will also be seen alongside Dhanush in his upcoming film, tentatively titled D55, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

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