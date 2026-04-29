FCC orders early review of ABC licences after Trump calls for Jimmy Kimmel’s dismissal

The Federal Communications Commission has ordered an early review of broadcast licences held by American Broadcasting Company’s local stations, after US President Donald Trump publicly urged the network to dismiss late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

Bringing forward a licence review is seen as an unusual step, particularly against a major broadcaster whose content has frequently drawn criticism from the president.

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In an order released on Tuesday, the regulator said, “Disney’s ABC is hereby directed to file license renewals for all of their licensed TV stations within 30 days — in other words, by May 28, 2026.”

The review applies to eight stations and is officially linked to an ongoing probe into the network’s diversity policies. However, its timing comes just a day after Trump and First Lady Melania Trump called for Kimmel’s removal over his “expectant widow” remark made on air last week.

Trump also attempted to associate those comments with an incident that reportedly took place near the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner, where a gunman allegedly fired shots close to the venue.

Responding to the development, Disney said ABC and its affiliated stations have consistently adhered to FCC regulations while providing reliable news coverage, emergency alerts and programming in the public interest.

"We are confident that record demonstrates our continued qualifications as licensees under the Communications Act and the First Amendment and are prepared to show that through the appropriate legal channels," the broadcaster said.

Although the licences in question are not currently due for renewal, the FCC cited its authority to initiate an early review, saying the move would support its investigation and allow it to assess whether the broadcaster is meeting its broader obligations to the public.

ABC, for its part, has continued to stand by Kimmel, who returned to host his show on Monday despite the president’s call for his dismissal.