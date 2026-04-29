Battle for Bengal's political soul: On CM turf, BJP armada smells change

From 7am on Wednesday, 3.22 crore electors across 41,001 booths will vote in 142 seats spanning seven southern districts in the second phase of the Assembly elections — overseen by Election Commission chief Gyanesh Kumar, Union home minister Amit Shah and an unprecedented 2,321 companies of central forces — in the decisive battle for Bengal’s political future through 2031.

But no seat will be watched more keenly than Bhabanipur, where 1.6 lakh electors across 267 booths will choose between chief minister Mamata Banerjee and her former protégé, current bête noire Suvendu Adhikari — a Caesar versus Pompey for the cruellest month of Bengal’s political calendar. Five years ago, on Suvendu’s turf of Nandigram, Mamata had been defeated by a slender margin of less than 2,000 votes.

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Seeking her fourth consecutive term, Mamata, 71, conducted 94 public meetings, 13 marches and 4 road shows across the state, leaving little to chance. In the campaign’s final stretch, she devoted much of her energy to defending her home turf against Adhikari, 57, and the saffron advance.

Bhabanipur this time is more than a constituency. It is a laboratory of Bengal’s political soul, where crumbling British Raj-era brickwork stands in silent witness to the frantic digital-age theatre of the 2026 polls.

“We keep hearing Didi might lose. We haven’t seen it yet — but we keep hearing it. Probably because of this demonic SIR,” said Barnali Dhali, 52, a tea-stall owner from Ward 73, one of eight Kolkata Municipal Corporation wards that make up this vast, cosmopolitan constituency — and the ward where the chief minister herself lives.

The ease with which Bhabanipur once rested in Trinamool’s lap has since evaporated. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP dramatically narrowed the gap in the Assembly segment, shrinking Trinamool’s lead by over 50,000 votes to just 8,297 and leading in 149 of the constituency’s booths. Then came the SIR. The contentious special intensive revision of voter rolls — overseen by a poll panel that Trinamool accuses of partisan conduct — sharply reduced the electorate, with around 55,000 names deleted. Over 23 per cent of those deletions were Muslim voters.

Bhabanipur is often called “Mini India”. Its electorate is roughly 42 per cent Bengali Hindu, 34 per cent non-Bengali Hindu, and 24 per cent Muslim — arguably the most socially diverse and politically sensitive terrain in south Bengal, where the Bengali ethos coexists with Gujarati, Punjabi, Marwari, Telugu and Bihari communities.

It is precisely this arithmetic that encouraged Adhikari to challenge Mamata on her own ground.

For months, the BJP meticulously mapped the constituency — identifying where Bengali Hindus dominate, where Hindi-speaking trader communities hold the balance, and which booths might swing on the economically marginalised vote.

Adhikari’s strategy rests on a three-pronged gamble: booth-level community arithmetic, consolidation of the non-Muslim vote, and the psychological weight of his own candidacy — a bid to replicate the Nandigram trap he sprung in 2021. Shah, the Union home minister, accompanied him to file his nomination and declared that a Bhabanipur victory would be the BJP’s shortcut to the change it promises for Bengal.

Mamata, for her part, has accused both the BJP and Nirvachan Sadan — the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi — of an “inhumane, vindictive conspiracy” to gerrymander the constituency against her. “I say I will win from Bhabanipur, even if just one elector is allowed to remain,” she declared. “Never in my life have I changed my residence. I stay here 365 days a year. Every single person in every single household here knows me. This area is my area, our area.”

Beneath the electoral fever lies a Bhabanipur that is, in effect, a palimpsest of post-Plassey Bengal. It was among the 55 villages — the Dihi Panchannagram — that the East India Company purchased in 1758 from Mir Jafar, a nascent suburb beyond the Maratha Ditch where kansari, teli, shankhari and goala settlers built a native identity on the fringes of the colonial capital from which Britain’s empire, stretching from Khyber Pass to Singapore, came to be ruled.

By the turn of the 20th century, Harish Mukherjee Road and Hazra Road had transformed the area into an incubator of the late Bengal Renaissance. Its residents — Subhas Chandra Bose, Chittaranjan Das, Asutosh Mookerjee and Syama Prasad Mookerjee — shaped the political imagination of a continent. Later came the cultural giants: Satyajit Ray, Uttam Kumar, Premendra Mitra. Until the death of the standalone cinema hall, Bhabanipur rivalled Shyambazar-Hatibagan as the city’s “picture palace” district.

As Bengali bhadralok lived alongside traders and migrant communities, Bhabanipur cultivated a distinctly pluralist character. Today, that inheritance is drowned out by a communal campaign. The mansions that once housed the city’s gentry are caught between nostalgia and the cold arithmetic of the modern electorate. The bazaars and boulevards have been partitioned into booth-level data points.

In the avenues and alleys of Bhabanipur — where the air is thick with humidity and political paranoia — the narrative has fractured into two parallel realities. In one, an embattled leader fights for survival against the full force of the saffron machine. In the other, a rising, organised operation closes in on a legacy that has lost itsmoral compass.

“If she has managed to turn this into a plebiscite on the SIR, she might scrape through statewide. But in Bhabanipur, she is losing,” said a 29-year-old data scientist in the area. A Trinamool backroom operative offered a cooler read: whether Bhabanipur turns away its “ghorer meye” doesn’t matter, he said, if the party wins the state.

Political scientist Subhamoy Maitra called the contest a missed opportunity. “This could and should have been a model campaign. Neither candidate discussed development, the economy, or industrialisation. That it wasn’t is saddening,” he said.

Losing Bhabanipur — the cradle of Mamata’s political dominance — would be a symbolic defeat whose echo would reach far beyond south Calcutta. Adhikari, meanwhile, has staked his career on a singular ambition: to dismantle the hegemony of the woman he once called his supreme leader.

The state waits. The nation watches. The EVM remains, as ever, the final arbiter.