Congress calls Modi govt ‘timid, fearful’ after US submarine sinks Iranian frigate near Galle

The Congress on Thursday once again questioned the Narendra Modi government’s silence after a US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh flagged the issue on X on Thursday and pointed out that the Iranian vessel had recently taken part in a multinational naval exercise hosted by India.

“The Indian Navy's flagship multilateral exercise MILAN was first held in 1995. Its 13th edition was conducted from February 19 to February 25, 2026, in Visakhapatnam, with participation from 18 warships from various countries, including the United States and Iran. The exercise was inaugurated by the defence minister,” he said.

Ramesh said the circumstances surrounding the sinking made the episode unusual.

“In this context, the sinking of that Iranian warship—which had participated in the MILAN exercise—by a US Navy submarine in the Indian Ocean, approximately 40 nautical miles south of Galle, Sri Lanka, yesterday, makes the incident all the more extraordinary. The Iranian warship was on its way back to its home country. This US action also carries significant implications for India, and it is astonishing that there has been no official response to it so far,” Ramesh said.

He also criticised the government’s silence.

“Perhaps this should not come as a surprise either, as the Modi government has yet to break its silence on the targeted killing that took place in Iran. Never before has the Indian government appeared so timid and fearful.”

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also targeted the government over what he described as a failure to respond to developments affecting India’s strategic interests.

"India’s strategic & national interests is there for all to see. An Iranian ship, a guest of India was returning, unarmed from the International Fleet Review 2026, hosted by us, and was torpedoed in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). No statement of concern or condolence. PM Modi remains mute. Why lecture us on the doctrines of MAHASAGAR and India being a ‘Net Security Provider’ in the IOR, when you can’t react on what is happening in your own backyard?"

Kharge also raised concerns about Indian shipping and sailors in the region.

"As many as 38 Indian Flag commercial ships along with 1100 sailors are stuck in Gulf of Hormuz. 2 Indian sailors, including Captain Ashish Kumar have reportedly died. Why is there no maritime rescue or relief operation in place?" he asked. "You say only 25 days of crude and oil stocks left. With rising oil prices, what is our energy contingency plan, especially in the wake of GOI virtually accepting the demand to stop import of Russian oil? What about the trade of other key commodities with the gulf countries?"

He further referred to the safety of Indian citizens in West Asia. "As per MEA statement on March 3, 2026, 'some Indian nationals have lost their lives or are missing'. There are one crore Indians in the gulf region countries. Medical students are releasing desperate video messages seeking help. How is the GOI securing their well-being? Is there any evacuation plan in place from the affected areas?"

Kharge attacked the government saying: "Clearly, Modi Ji’s SURRENDER is both political and moral! It demeans India’s core national interests and destroys our foreign policy carefully and painstakingly built and followed by successive governments over the years!"

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said a torpedo fired from an American submarine sank the Iranian warship Tuesday night in the Indian Ocean.

Sri Lankan authorities said 32 people were rescued from the vessel, which had 180 people on board. The ship sank outside Sri Lanka’s territorial waters. The Sri Lankan navy said it has recovered 87 bodies.

The warship had taken part in the MILAN exercise in Visakhapatnam before beginning its return journey to Iran. The strike was reported about 40 nautical miles south of Galle, placing the incident close to India’s maritime neighbourhood.

The incident marks a major escalation of the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf and raises questions relating to maritime security in the Indian Ocean that is largely considered as the backyard of the Indian Navy.