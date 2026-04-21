Sold-out shows, repeat fans - BTS concert screenings turn gold for PVR INOX

Multiplex chain PVR INOX is betting big on event-led cinema, with K-pop concert screenings — particularly those featuring global group BTS — emerging as a strong revenue driver and audience draw in India, a senior company official said.

The company is currently hosting live screenings and curated re-broadcasts of BTS’ “World Tour Arirang” concert across more than 20 cities this month, tapping into what it described as a growing and highly engaged fan base.

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Aamer Bijli, Lead Specialist – Innovation, Film Marketing, and Digital Programming at PVR INOX, said the company is consciously reimagining cinema halls as participatory venues rather than passive viewing spaces.

“At PVR INOX, the focus is to deliver a true ‘front-row’ experience rather than a traditional screening,” Bijli said, pointing to the use of 4K projection and immersive sound to replicate the scale of a live stadium concert.

He added that learnings from earlier screenings such as “Yet to Come” and the 2025 HYBE Cine Fest revealed a clear behavioural shift among younger audiences.

“Gen Z audiences want to participate, not just watch. We actively encourage fan chants, light sticks, and collective celebration inside the auditorium,” he said, adding that such formats have delivered occupancy levels exceeding 50 per cent.

The company’s confidence in K-pop concert screenings is supported by consistent performance data. Bijli said these events often witness “sold-out trends” and occupancy levels that match or exceed mid-budget film releases.

Global benchmarks, including BTS concert films crossing the USD 10 million mark, further reinforce the scalability of the format, he added.

Unlike conventional film runs, alternative content tends to generate high occupancy over a shorter window, creating concentrated footfalls. “Our pricing strategy is positioned as ‘accessibly premium,’ reflecting the exclusivity and limited nature of these events,” Bijli said, adding that strong fan loyalty translates into better margins compared to regular releases.

Audience insights indicate a predominantly young demographic, with a large segment under 25, although participation spans across age groups. The data also shows repeat footfall, with fans attending multiple screenings. “These events are emotional, community-driven experiences rather than one-time visits,” Bijli said.

Geographically, while metros such as Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad remain key markets, the company is witnessing growing traction in Tier-2 cities including Pune, Ahmedabad and Guwahati. Bijli described this expansion as “very significant,” noting that demand in emerging markets mirrors that of larger cities.

While the core audience remains fandom-driven, crossover interest is rising. “High-quality formats and large-screen experiences are attracting cinephiles and younger audiences who may not be core K-pop fans,” he said.

On pricing, Bijli said Indian audiences—particularly Gen Z—are increasingly willing to pay a premium for exclusive, communal experiences. “When the offering feels special and cannot be replicated at home, price sensitivity becomes less of a barrier,” he said.

Despite the availability of concert films on streaming platforms, Bijli argued that theatres retain a competitive edge through scale and shared energy. “A home or mobile screen cannot replicate the immersion or the collective experience of a live audience,” he said.

Looking ahead, PVR INOX sees potential to replicate this model with domestic talent. Bijli pointed to initiatives such as “Live On Stage,” which bring Indian artists into cinema spaces. “It reinforces our belief that cinemas can evolve into multi-purpose, community-driven spaces that go beyond films,” he added.