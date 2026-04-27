Modi vows to return on result day, Amit Shah says central forces to stay even if BJP wins Bengal

The West Bengal Assembly election campaign is intensifying, with political parties stepping up their efforts. The BJP has notably expanded its campaign outreach this time, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the charge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in West Bengal after the assembly polls, asserting that he would return to the state for the oath-taking ceremony after results are announced on May 4.

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Addressing a poll rally at Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district on the final day of campaigning for the second and last phase of the assembly elections, Modi launched a sharp attack on the ruling TMC, accusing it of presiding over 'syndicate raj', political violence and economic decline.

"The mood that I have sensed in West Bengal, I can say that I have to come again during the oath-taking ceremony of the BJP government after May 4," Modi said, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.

In a bid to ensure a peaceful polling process, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have intensified their presence at the state's most critical transit points.

Union home minister Amit Shah on Monday said that central forces would remain deployed in West Bengal for at least seven more days after the elections, even if the BJP comes to power and urged voters to cast their votes without fear.

Shah was addressing a gathering after leading a road show at Behala, where people will vote in the second and final phase on April 29.

“Brothers and sisters, go and vote on the 29th, do not worry about the goons. The Election Commission has made extensive security arrangements, and I am telling you that even though the BJP will come to power, central forces will remain here for seven days," he said.

The roadshow was held on the final day of campaigning in support of the BJP candidates for Behala Purba and Behala Paschim, turning the south Kolkata neighbourhood into a sea of saffron.

The BJP is focusing heavily on key constituencies in North and South 24 Parganas, aiming to challenge the ruling All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) in what is shaping up to be a high-stakes electoral battle.

Drawing parallels with recent BJP gains in neighbouring states, Modi said, "After Odisha and Bihar, the lotus will bloom in West Bengal too this time." He alleged that the TMC had betrayed its founding slogan of 'Maa, Maati, Maanush' and had no vision for the state's development.

"TMC has no vision for West Bengal's development," Modi said.

The prime minister accused the ruling party of resorting to abuse and intimidation instead of governance.

"TMC's only strategy seems to be hurling abuses, issuing threats and spreading falsehoods. They have targeted me, constitutional institutions and even the armed forces with their derogatory remarks," he alleged.