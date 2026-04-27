‘The Night Manager’ Season 3 won’t take as long as Season 2, confirms producer David Farr

The third season of the popular British spy thriller television series The Night Manager, based on John le Carre's eponymous novel, will come sooner than the second one, which premiered after a decade in January this year, according to PTI.

Creator and executive producer David Farr revealed that the third instalment is in the works during Deadline’s Contenders TV panel for the show’s second run.

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The story of the series revolves around a former British soldier and the night manager of a luxury hotel, who gets roped in by an intelligence officer to infiltrate the inner circle of a secretive arms dealer.

The first season, starring Loki star Tom Hiddleston, Hugh Laurie, Olivia Colman, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Elizabeth Debicki, premiered in 2016 and became an instant hit. The second season of the Prime Video/BBC series sees Hiddleston reprising his role as former British intelligence operative Jonathan Pine, now living under the alias Alex Goodwin.

Academy Award winner Olivia Colman also returns as Angela Burr. New additions to the cast include Golden Globe nominee Diego Calva, Emmy nominee Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi, and Hayley Squires.

"It’s a huge challenge. The third season be very exciting. And it won’t take as long as the last one, I promise,” Farr said, adding that viewers should expect the new season to address the dark ending of the second part.

He said it was important to end on that note as “the world is a tough place at the moment, and it didn’t feel right not to reflect that. But of course, all of us want to see justice, redemption and we want to see something change, so I feel like Season 3, there is actually a deep emotional and moral imperative to honour that.”

Hiddleston added, “I’ve been waiting to do this again for so long - I love this character.”

“I’m so inspired by his courage. I’m so inspired and confronted and curious about his internal world and his contradictions. He’s someone who on the surface is immensely capable. He’s confident. He’s capable of great charm and elegance, but his internal world, there are deep wells of pain and solitude and bravery and moral fire. He’s on fire on the inside...I was so thrilled to get to do it again because I’m 10 years older, the world is 10 years older. I’ve been in the same world that he had been in,” the actor continued.

The series is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall, and co-produced with Spain’s Nostromo Pictures.

A Hindi adaptation of the series, created by Sandeep Modi, and starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala, dropped on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023.