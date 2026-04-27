Delhi University’s Hansraj College suspends 30 students over fest violence, social media posts; union calls protest

Hansraj College has suspended at least 30 students over allegations ranging from violence and misconduct during the annual fest to involvement in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms", prompting the student union to call a protest on Monday against the action.

The suspensions were issued through multiple notices over the past week, beginning with a letter to former student union president Parth Srivastava on April 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter, uploaded on the college website, said the student had been found involved in "acts of indiscipline, including defamation of the institution and use of derogatory language against teaching and non-teaching staff".

It further stated that he had been given several opportunities to appear before the college committee along with his parents, which he failed to do.

"A final opportunity was granted on 23.03.2026, where he appeared alone. During being apprised of the allegations, he neither expressed remorse nor acknowledged his conduct," it said.

Srivastava, however, alleged that he was being targeted.

Speaking to PTI, he referred to protests held in February against the wedding of the principal's son on campus.

"Following that, I had submitted an RTI application seeking info on various irregularities at the college," Srivastava told PTI, further alleging that he got his suspension letter "not long after that".

He added that the move by the college administration was completely arbitrary and that he has already approached the Delhi High Court regarding the issue.

In another notice issued on April 20, the college suspended 14 students "in view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct, and breach of discipline that occurred within the college premises during the Annual Fest on 8th and 9th April...".

Videos purportedly showing students clashing during the festival have also circulated on social media.

The notice did not specify the duration of the suspension but said the students would not be allowed to enter the college premises during the suspension except for examinations and internal assessments.

Four more students were suspended through a notice issued on April 22 over alleged physical violence and misconduct on campus.

A notice dated April 23 said seven students were suspended for being involved in "acts of defaming the college through social media platforms and engaging in activities that have adversely affected the academic environment of the institution".

The latest notice, issued on April 25, named four office bearers of the student union — the president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary.

"In view of the serious incident of violence, misconduct, and breach of discipline that occurred during the Annual Fest....the following office bearers of the Hansraj College Students' Union are hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect, pending disciplinary proceedings," the notice said.