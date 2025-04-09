Snapshots from the trailer launch of 'Detective Charulata'

Team Detective Charulata recently got together to launch the trailer for the series. Surangana Bandyopadhyay plays Charulata Mitra in the upcoming KLIKK series Detective Charulata. Directed by Joydip Banerjee, the series also stars Chaiti Ghoshal, Mallika Majumdar, Debmalya Gupta, Anujoy Chattopadhyay, Pamela Kanjilal and more. Private detective Charulata Mitra, along with her cousin Topu, is known for handling mundane cases but Charu believes her talent could be put to much better use. This opportunity is soon provided by Maddy, Charu’s new recruit. A case takes Charu and Topu on a trail of mysterious deaths, eventually going back to a fateful incident three decades back, which connected it all. Detective Charulata streams on KLIKK from April 10.

“The reactions to the trailer were incredible. I’ve had a positive reaction from everyone. The audience can expect a fresh take on the idea of a detective. We have tried our best. But, rather than working out the character as a detective, I’ve just tried to focus on who the person is and how she would react. We have worked on the nuances of her strengths and vulnerabilities. When we think of the term ‘detective,’ a certain kind of image pops up in our mind. Quite naturally, it is mostly that of a middle-aged man ready to solve all mysteries. I feel it was an extremely interesting idea to break out of that mould and have a young girl do the same. I’m grateful to the director, script writer, and producers for having faith in me. Working on this series was a lovely experience. Mostly because of the wonderful cast and crew. The warmth that everyone created on set made all of us feel like we were on the same page, focused on a single goal,” said Surangana.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pamela Kanjilal

“The feedback I got was also quite exciting. It is a smart, modern detective story filled with emotions, which have been presented in a really subtle manner. My character has shaped up brilliantly,” said Mallika Majumdar.

“From intense action sequences to deeply emotional moments, Surangana delivered with effortless ease. Surangana made my job easier right from the start, as she embraced Charulata’s character from the audition itself. Debmalya was absolutely perfect in the role of the ideal assistant. Mallika Mukherjee plays Sidhu, Charu’s mentor. This character is inspired by cult figures like Sidhu Jyatha and Mycroft Holmes, and Mallika has portrayed it on screen with remarkable finesse,” said director Joydip Banerjee.

Mallika Majumdar

“Detective Charulata is a refreshing departure. As a young and dynamic sleuth, Surangana brings a force of energy and empathy with élan. Joydip and his team have toiled hard for this series. The audience can look forward to a thoroughly entertaining thriller,” said Niraj Tantiya, director, KLIKK.