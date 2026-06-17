Singer Sonu Nigam reveals he is undergoing treatment for nerve-related health condition

Singer Sonu Nigam has revealed that he is undergoing treatment for a painful nerve-related health condition that has required extensive medical care over the past week.

The singer shared a video on Instagram on Tuesday, opening up about the health issue and detailing the treatment he has been receiving.

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“My nerves are pinched. I have been taking MRI and CT scans for a week. I have been taking a lot of medicines,” Sonu said in the video while showing a patch on his shoulder.

He said the condition has kept him under regular medical supervision and that his treatment includes multiple scans, medications and physiotherapy sessions.

Sharing details about his recovery, the singer said physiotherapy has been particularly painful. “I am taking painkillers now. Due to that, my throat is also a little heavy,” he said.

According to him, the muscle-relaxant medications prescribed as part of the treatment have also affected his throat, a concern for a singer preparing for a live performance.

Despite the health setback, Sonu said he plans to go ahead with his scheduled performance in Mumbai later this month.

Sonu began his career in the 1990s, receiving his first break from music producer Gulshan Kumar. He gained widespread recognition as the host of the television singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma in 1995.

He made his Hindi film playback singing debut with the song O Aasman Wale Zameen Par Utar Ke Dekh from the film Aaja Meri Jaan (1993).

Over the course of his career, Sonu has recorded more than 5,000 songs in multiple languages. He received the National Film Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the title track of the 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho.