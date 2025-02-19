Shweta Tripathi to turn producer, says she feels inspired to tell her 'own stories'

"Mirzapur" star Shweta Tripathi has announced her foray into production, saying she is inspired to tell her "own stories" now.

Tripathi broke out with her role of Shaalu Gupta in Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 film "Masaan" and went on to feature in critically-acclaimed movies such as "Haraamkhor", "Gone Kesh" and "Cargo".

ADVERTISEMENT

She became a household name courtesy her performance as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu in crime thriller show "Mirzapur". She has also starred in shows like "Made in Heaven", "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Kaalkoot".

"As an actor, I’ve been fortunate to receive immense love, support, and respect from the industry, critics, and audiences. I’ve always been drawn to stories that challenge conventions and offer fresh perspectives.

"Over the years, I’ve worked on projects that resonate deeply and break stereotypes, and now, with all the support I’ve received, I feel inspired to tell my own stories," Tripathi said in a statement.

She said she is excited about starting a new chapter in her professional journey and looks forward to collaborating with talented storytellers to bring impactful narratives to life.

"I want to create a space for stories that spark meaningful conversations, challenge norms, and inspire change. While acting will always be my passion, producing offers me the chance to contribute to the industry in a new and fulfilling way. I’m currently working on my first project, and I look forward to sharing more details very soon," Tripathi added.

The actor was most recently seen in the second season of her Netflix series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein".

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.