Shah Rukh Khan becomes the only Indian celebrity to make it to New York Times’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list

Actor Shah Rukh Khan is the only Indian celebrity to be featured on New York Times’s 67 Most Stylish People of 2025 list.

Shah Rukh earned the spot for the all-black Sabyasachi Mukherjee ensemble which he donned during his maiden Met Gala appearance on May 5 at New York City's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Known by his army of fans simply as SRK, Bollywood’s biggest star and one of the world’s most famous actors brought the Met Gala into his orbit as a first-time guest. (He wore a design by Sabyasachi Mukherjee),” reads a section in the New York Times article.

Shah Rukh’s outfit comprised a floor-length elongated coat in Tasmanian superfine wool with monogrammed, Japanese horn buttons — a nod to this year’s Met Gala theme, Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.

The actor’s single-breasted coat featured a peak collar and wide lapels. He paired it with a crepe de chine silk shirt and tailored superfine wool trousers. A pleated satin kamarbandh added depth to the silhouette, while a custom stack of chokers and chains — including a pendant inscribed with the letter ‘K’ — rounded off the look. Shah Rukh also sported a set of ornate finger rings and carried a tiger-topped walking stick.

Cardi B, ASAP Rocky, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Lawrence, Kendrick Lamar, and Timothee Chalamet were among the other celebrities featured on the list.

The 60-year-old actor is currently filming for Siddharth Anand’s highly anticipated film King. The actioner, expected to hit theatres in 2026, will feature Shah Rukh alongside Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Suhana Khan.