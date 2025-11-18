Sameer Wankhede says Aryan Khan’s ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ convinced viewers that he is a ‘chor’

Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood has convinced viewers that former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede is a “chor”, Wankhede said during the hearing of a case he filed against Red Chillies Entertainment, Shah Rukh Khan and others associated with the Netflix series, as per reports.

The Delhi High Court on Monday resumed hearing Wankhede’s case against Red Chillies Entertainment and Netflix.

Wankhede’s lawyer referred to a tweet by self-styled critic Kamaal R. Khan (KRK) to highlight the ridicule and threats he faced after the show aired. “The show has convinced people that I have no integrity. Chor, and what else?” the lawyer said on Wankhede’s behalf.

During the hearing, the IRS officer asked the court, “Do I deserve this trial in public opinion?” He argued that a character modeled on him has subjected him to online ridicule and social media mockery.

According to the defendants, the references to CBI and ED enquiries were independent of the show and not the work of Red Chillies. Senior advocate Kaul argued that the proceedings were directed at the show’s creator, Aryan Khan, and not at the production company or streamer.

Wankhede further claimed the series has been “deliberately” conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation in a “colourable and prejudicial” manner.

Last month, Wankhede approached the Delhi High Court, accusing Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan of defaming him through their Red Chillies Entertainment series The Ba***ds Of Bollywood.

In his plea, which also names the OTT platform Netflix, Wankhede described Aryan Khan’s debut web series as “false, malicious, and defamatory”.

He alleged the series “disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law-enforcement institutions”.

The controversy stems from a scene in the Netflix show that sparked speculation online about a dig at Wankhede — the former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer who arrested Aryan in the 2021 drug case.

In the scene, an officer storms into a high-profile film party and finds a man smoking a joint. Upon discovering the man is not from Bollywood, the officer lets him go. Moments later, he detains another man — who is only sipping a drink — simply because he belongs to the film industry.

Wankhede’s lawyer argued that the production house and the streamer should also be held accountable. “Red Chillies and Netflix are in cahoots with each other. They are not saying we are just an intermediary, so a certain degree of liability is on Netflix as well.”

Pointing to one particular sequence, Wankhede said, “Furthermore, the series, inter alia, depicts a character making an obscene gesture—specifically, showing a middle finger after the character recites the slogan ‘Satyamev Jayate’ which is the part of the National Emblem. This act constitutes a grave and sensitive violation of the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which attracts penal consequences under law.”

Wankhede has reportedly sought damages of Rs 2 crore, adding that the sum would be donated to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital for the treatment of cancer patients.