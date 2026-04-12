Salt Lake Stadium to Sreebhumi: Asha Bhosle’s Kolkata moments

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Here’s a look back at some of her memorable moments in Kolkata over the years.
Asha Bhosle inaugurated the Durga Puja at Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata in 2016.
Bhosle bowed her head in devotion.
She waved to her fans gathered inside the pandal.
Bhosle performed with husband, singer-music director Rahul Dev Burman, at Salt Lake Stadium in 1986.
Another glimpse of Bhosle at the event attended by prominent celebrities, including Mithun Chakraborty.