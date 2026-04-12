Salt Lake Stadium to Sreebhumi: Asha Bhosle’s Kolkata moments

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Here’s a look back at some of her memorable moments in Kolkata over the years.

1 5 All pictures: Amit Datta

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Asha Bhosle inaugurated the Durga Puja at Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata in 2016.

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Bhosle bowed her head in devotion.

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She waved to her fans gathered inside the pandal.

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Bhosle performed with husband, singer-music director Rahul Dev Burman, at Salt Lake Stadium in 1986.

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Another glimpse of Bhosle at the event attended by prominent celebrities, including Mithun Chakraborty.

RELATED TOPICS Asha Bhosle