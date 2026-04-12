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photo-article-logo Sunday, 12 April 2026

Salt Lake Stadium to Sreebhumi: Asha Bhosle’s Kolkata moments

The Padma Vibhushan awardee passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92

Entertainment Web Desk Published 12.04.26, 02:26 PM

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday at the age of 92. Here’s a look back at some of her memorable moments in Kolkata over the years. 

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai on Sunday
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All pictures: Amit Datta
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Asha Bhosle inaugurated the Durga Puja at Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata in 2016.  

Asha Bhosle in Kolkata
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Bhosle bowed her head in devotion.  

Asha Bhosle in Kolkata during Durga Puja
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She waved to her fans gathered inside the pandal.  

Asha Bhosle with R.D. Burman
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Bhosle performed with husband, singer-music director Rahul Dev Burman, at Salt Lake Stadium in 1986.  

Asha Bhosle performance in Kolkata
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Another glimpse of Bhosle at the event attended by prominent celebrities, including Mithun Chakraborty.  

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