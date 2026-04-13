Asha Bhosle cremated with state honours; Aamir Khan, Vicky Kaushal offer prayers

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle was cremated at Shivaji Park Crematorium with full state honours on Monday at 6pm, in the presence of the late artiste’s family members and film fraternity.

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As the melodious strains of Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar echoed through the wistful air, a large crowd gathered to offer their final prayers and bid farewell to the iconic singer. Her body was brought to the crematorium wrapped in India’s Flag.

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Actors Aamir Khan and Vicky Kaushal were among the stars who attended the last rites of Bhosle at Shivaji Park Crematorium. Singers Shaan, Sudesh Bhosle, and Anup Jalota paid a musical tribute to the legendary singer.

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The late artiste’s son Anand Bhosle, who was accompanied by his wife Anuja and grand daughter Zanai, performed the rituals for the rites.

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Zanai was inconsolable as she bid goodbye to her grandmother.

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Asha Bhosle passed away on April 12 at the age of 92.