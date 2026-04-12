From winning ‘Curry Oscars’ to voicing civic concerns, Asha Bhosle’s works transcended music

Asha Bhosle passed away in Mumbai at the age of 92, leaving behind a legacy that has shaped generations of music lovers. However, it was not just her magical voice that defined her. Bhosle carved a space for herself beyond the recording studio.

Restaurateur at heart

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In 2002, Bhosle turned her passion for food into a global venture with the launch of Asha’s, a fine-dining Indian restaurant in Dubai’s WAFI City. The brand reflected her love for authentic Indian cuisine.

What began as a single restaurant soon evolved into an international chain, with outlets across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and the UK. Known for blending traditional recipes with contemporary presentation, Asha’s has become a known name in global Indian dining.

Bhosle's contribution to the hospitality industry was recognised in 2018, when she received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British Curry Awards — often dubbed the “Curry Oscars.”

Bhosle’s nuanced relationship with technology

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Bhosle also had a sharp, observant take on changing social habits. In a widely shared social media post, she pointed out how smartphones were taking over human interaction. The photo shows her sitting among people engrossed in their devices. “Such good company but still, no one to talk to,” the Sharara singer captioned her post, capturing a quiet but growing disconnect in modern life.

Interestingly, while Bhosle was critical of excessive phone use, she had herself said that quite enjoyed online gaming.

Speaking up beyond music

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Bhosle was equally unafraid to voice concerns on civic matters. Alongside her sister Lata Mangeshkar, she opposed the proposed Peddar Road flyover in Mumbai, citing worries about noise pollution, privacy, and potential structural impact on their residence, Prabhu Kunj.

The controversy drew widespread attention and contributed to delays in the project, which remained contentious due to multiple environmental and structural challenges.

Natural at fashion

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Bhosle walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week in 2013 for designer Manish Malhotra. Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hema Malini, Sidharth Malhotra and other Indian celebrities also strutted down the runway alongside her.

Honoured across continents

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Bhosle was conferred an honorary doctorate by the University of Salford in Greater Manchester, England, in October 2019, in recognition of her monumental contribution to music and her enduring career. Among her many honours are also the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2008).

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