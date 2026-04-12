Remembering Asha Bhosle: 5 timeless Hindi songs by Asha Bhosle that showed she could do it all

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 on Sunday after being admitted to a hospital with chest infection and exhaustion. With a career spanning over eight decades, Bhosle’s voice and exceptional range shaped the golden era of Hindi cinema music.

As the nation and its cinema buffs mourn the Queen of Indipop, here’s a look at five of her most timeless Hindi songs that will remain unforgettable in the decades to come.

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Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko (Yaadon Ki Baaraat, 1973)

A romantic number that is instantly recognisable, Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko has been one of Bollywood’s staple love songs. Composed by R.D. Burman, the track perfectly incorporates Bhosle’s versatility and flirtatious vocals, making for a charming earworm that ages like fine wine.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja (Caravan, 1971)

The flirtatious tone is replaced by a sultry and energetic dynamic in Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from the 1971 film Caravan — a song that was bold for its time. Bhosle’s playful execution of the lyrics paired with the iconic “Monica, oh my darling” hook solidified her reputation as Bollywood’s queen of cabarets.

Dum Maro Dum (Hare Rama Hare Krishna, 1971)

Adding to her effortless versatility, Bhosle stirred up a rebellious anthem in the 1970s with Dum Maro Dum. The song, which was the face of youth counterculture in India, became unforgettable through Bhosle’s edgy, hypnotic vocals.

In Aankhon Ki Masti (Umrao Jaan, 1981)

From playful romantic numbers to songs that called for rebellion, Bhosle has always showcased her adaptability to a wide variety of genres. Straying from the indipop and filmy scene, the veteran singer whipped up a ghazal performance with In Aankhon Ki Masti, one of the finest in the genre that showcased her emotional depth and elegance.

Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana (Don, 1978)

Bhosle’s range knew no end and what made Yeh Mera Dil one of the most iconic dance numbers in Hindi cinema is her sensuous vocals and seductive rhythm. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Helen, the song is yet another testament to Bhosle’s impeccable range.