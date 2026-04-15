‘Bibi Payra’; ‘Eken Babu’: Five new films and web series to binge on Poila Baisakh

Poila Baisakh is more than just halkhata, pet puja and baisakhi addas. The Bengali new year also brings with it a bouquet of new films and web series to binge on OTT, and on the big screen. Here are five titles that you can watch with your loved ones to celebrate the new year.

Eken Babu: Purulia e Pakrao

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Eken Babu: Purulia-e-Pakrao, the ninth instalment of the popular Bengali comedy-thriller franchise, returns with a fresh mystery set against the rustic backdrop of Purulia. Helmed by Joydeep Mukherjee, the new season reunites the eccentric sleuth Eken Babu (Anirban Chakrabarti) with his trusted companions Bapi (Suhotra Mukhopadhyay) and Pramatha (Somak Ghosh).

The trio’s seemingly relaxed trip turns into a mystery-solving expedition when a priceless emerald necklace, meant to adorn a revered Kali idol at a local ashram, is stolen.

Where to watch: Hoichoi

Byomkesh Bakshi

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Addatimes revisits Saradindu Bandyopadhyay’s celebrated sleuth with a fresh series helmed by Aritra Sen. Headlined by Gaurav Chakrabarty, the noir-toned mystery unfolds in post-World War II Calcutta, exploring the darker sides of human nature. Adapted from Satyanweshi and Arthamanartham, the story follows a young Byomkesh who lodges in a north Calcutta boarding house while investigating a string of murders nearby.

Gaurav brings a more youthful and urbane flair to his portrayal of Byomkesh, distinct from earlier on-screen adaptations. The narrative leans into slow-burn suspense. Ajit, played by Arna Mukhopadhyay, appears as an aspiring crime writer.

Where to watch: Addatimes

Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel

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The Bengali horror-comedy Bhanupriya Bhooter Hotel is set to premiere on Bangla ZEE5 on April 15. Helmed by Aritra Mukherjee, the film revolves around a seemingly ordinary mountain hotel. The story unfolds as new guests arrive for the hotel’s winter opening, only to discover it is inhabited by a group of eccentric ghosts. However, the spirits are mischievous and territorial, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings.

Backed by producers Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, with a script by Zinia Sen, the film boasts an ensemble cast including Mimi Chakraborty, Soham Majumdar, Bonny Sengupta, and Swastika Dutta, alongside Kanchan Mullick and Manasi Sinha.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Bibi Payra

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Two women living in the same housing complex find their lives colliding when one begins to suspect that the other’s widowhood may not be as accidental as it seems, in Arjunn Dutta's latest film Bibi Payra. Dutta won the National Award for Best Bengali Film (2023) for Deep Fridge recently.

Paoli Dam’s restrained Jhuma and Swastika Mukherjee’s lively Shiuli anchor the dark comedy. Supported by strong performances from Anirban Chakrabarti, Anindya Sengupta, and Lokenath Dey, Bibi Payra uses wit and unease to explore the hidden fractures of urban middle-class life.

Where to watch: Running in theatres

Sob Khobori Bisesh Noy

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Sob Khobori Bishesh Noy (This Is Not Breaking News), directed by Kumar Chowdhury, is a restrained, introspective social drama set in July 2020. The film stars Prasun Gain, Piyali Das, and Deboprasad Halder.

The story follows Amal and Lopa, who set out from Kolkata to bring his mother back from their ancestral home. Their journey takes an unexpected pause in Birpur, where his father passed away two decades earlier. The pitstop turns into a moment of emotional reckoning. Along the way, they meet strangers—ordinary yet strong individuals—whose conversations and life stories begin to reflect the buried truths and unspoken emotions the couple has long carried within them.

Where to watch: Running in theatres