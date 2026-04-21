In pictures: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt stun at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ premiere in New York

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt put their best fashion foot forward at the premiere of the upcoming film The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Twenty years after the release of The Devil Wears Prada, Streep, Blunt and Hathaway are returning to the world of fashion and workplace politics in the upcoming sequel.

Here’s a look at the world premiere, held on April 20 at the Lincoln Center in New York.

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Streep, who returns as Runway magazine’s editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, owned the red carpet in an oversized red leather one-piece, paired with black leather gloves. Diamond earrings, boots and black sunglasses rounded off the look.

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Hathaway, reprising her role as features editor, stunned in a red satin off-the-shoulder princess gown with a corset-fit bodice. The actress let her hair down and

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Blunt hit the red carpet at the premiere in an off-white strapless gown featuring a structured, embellished bodice and a voluminous tulle skirt. Red lipstick and a sleek top-knot bun complemented her look.

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Stanley Tucci, who plays Nigel Kipling in the upcoming sequel, cut a dapper figure in a monochrome suit.

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Simone Ashley, who will appear to be Miranda Priestly’s (Streep) new assistant at Runway magazine, turned up at the premiere in a green off-the-shoulder midi dress featuring an extended train.

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Sydney Sweeney served classic glam in a black, floor-sweeping, off-shoulder mermaid gown.

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Winnie Harlow struck a pose in a black ensemble with a plunging neckline and a gold-embellished bodice, adorned with intricate metallic detailing. Statement earrings and a high ponytail completed the look.

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Directed by David Frankel, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1.