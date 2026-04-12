Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle dies at 92 in Mumbai hospital

Veteran playback singer Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday at the age of 92.

Bhosle had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai after being diagnosed with a chest infection and exhaustion on Saturday evening.

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"She passed way due to multi organ failure a few minutes ago," Dr Pratit Samdani told PTI.

The last rites of the veteran singer will be performed at Shivaji Park crematorium at 4pm. Her mortal remains will be kept at her residence where her fans can pay their last respects 11am onwards.

Asha Bhosle was born as Asha Mangeshkar in the village of Goar in Sangli, Maharashtra, into a renowned musical family headed by Deenanath Mangeshkar. She grew up alongside siblings including Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, Meena Khadikar and Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

At 16, she eloped with Ganpatrao Bhosle, but the marriage was troubled and ended in separation in 1960, leaving her to raise three children. Her son Hemant briefly worked as a music director before his death in 2015, while daughter Varsha, a columnist, died in 2012. Her youngest son Anand later managed her career.

In 1980, Bhosle married composer Rahul Dev Burman.

Bhosle started her playback career in the 1940s, initially singing for smaller productions before rising to prominence in the 1950s and 1960s. Her breakthrough came with films like Naya Daur (1957), followed by enduring collaborations with leading composers such as O. P. Nayyar, S. D. Burman, R. D. Burman, and Khayyam.

Known for her remarkable range, she excelled across genres—film songs, ghazals, pop, classical, bhajans, and cabaret numbers. Bhosle’s voice became synonymous with iconic performances on screen, especially for dancer Helen.

Her work in Umrao Jaan (1981) and Ijaazat (1987) earned her National Film Awards, showcasing her depth in semi-classical and ghazal singing. Even in later decades, she remained relevant with hits in films like Rangeela and Lagaan.

Over her career, she has recorded thousands of songs in more than 20 languages, earning numerous honours including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and the Padma Vibhushan.