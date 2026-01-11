‘Best day of the year’: Saba Azad celebrates Hrithik Roshan’s 52nd birthday

Actress Saba Azad on Saturday shared never-before-seen pictures with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan to mark the actor’s 52nd birthday.

“Nothing in the world makes me happier than seeing you happy. On the best day of the year I wish upon you joy and days of quiet, rest intercepted with days of fulfilling creation, work that deserves your talent, books that make you think , time with your friends and family and peace, endless peace. Happy birthday my heart,” Saba captioned her post on Instagram.

The photos offer a glimpse of Hrithik and Saba’s relationship over the years.

The couple made their relationship official in 2022. Hrithik was previously married to interior designer-entrepreneur Sussanne Khan. The duo tied the knot in 2000 and got divorced in 2014. They share two children, Hrehaan Roshan, 19, and Hridaan Roshan, 17.

Saba, on the other hand, was in a relationship with actor Imaad Shah from 2013 to 2020. They make music together for their band Mad Boy Mink.

On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 alongside Kiara Advani and Jr NTR. The movie emerged as the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film of 2025, with a worldwide collection of Rs 365.34 crore.

Saba recently starred in Amazon Prime Video’s Songs of Paradise, a musical drama inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum's life. It released in August and was directed by Danish Renzu. Soni Razdan and Zain Khan Durrani also played key roles in the film.