Amazon unveils first look of Ryan Hurst as Kratos from ‘God of War’ live-action series

Amazon has unveiled a first-look still from the live-action God of War series, offering a glimpse of Ryan Hurst as Kratos, the titular God of War, and Callum Vinson as his young son, Atreus.

The production is now underway in Vancouver.

Additional cast members include Max Parker as Heimdall, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Danny Woodburn and Jeff Gulka as brothers Brok and Sindri, and Ed Skrein as Baldur.

As per Variety, the series will adapt the storyline of the two most recent God of War video games, following Kratos as he raises his 10-year-old son while confronting gods of the Norse pantheon.

“Father and son Kratos and Atreus embark on a journey to spread the ashes of their wife and mother, Faye. Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human,” as per the official logline.

The show has received a two-season order at Amazon. Ronald D. Moore will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner under his Tall Ship Productions banner. Frederick E.O. Toye is set to direct the first two episodes.

Maril Davis of Tall Ship executive produces alongside Cory Barlog, Naren Shankar, Matthew Graham, Asad Qizilbash, Jeff Ketcham, Hermen Hulst, Roy Lee and Brad Van Arragon. Joe Menosky, Marc Bernardin, Tania Lotia and Ben McGinnis serve as co-executive producers.

The series is co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions. Tall Ship operates under an overall deal at Sony TV.