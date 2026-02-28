‘Ranabaali’ makers celebrate Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna wedding with first-look video

The makers of Ranabaali have unveiled a first-look video featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, offering audiences a glimpse of the pair’s on-screen chemistry in the upcoming historical drama directed by Rahul Sankrityan.

The video, shared as a celebratory gesture to mark the duo’s wedding, is set to the song O Mere Saajan from the film. Composed by Ajay-Atul and sung by Shweta Mohan and Javed Ali, the track plays over visuals of a wedding sequence featuring the lead characters.

The clip opens with preparations for the wedding, followed by their grand entry dressed in traditional attire. It then moves through glimpses of their conjugal life together.

“Happy married life Vijay and Rashmika," reads the text displayed towards the end of the video.

Sharing the video, production banner Mythri Movie Makers wrote, “A special surprise from team Ranabaali, celebrating this beautiful moment in the lives of our Ranabaali and Jayamma.”

The team also released a poster featuring the two actors from the film. “Some bonds are eternal. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in Ranabaali," reads the text on the poster.

“Our RANABAALI and JAYAMMA Together, forever Celebrating their love with this special surprise,” the caption read.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot on February 26 in Udaipur in the presence of close friends and family. The couple have previously shared screen space in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.