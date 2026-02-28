Nine cheetahs from Botswana arrive at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, India’s count rises to 48

Nine more cheetahs from Botswana landed safely at Kuno National Park (KNP) on Saturday, bringing India’s total population of the big cats to 48, an official said.

The third batch of cheetahs from Africa arrived on an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft as part of a four-year population revival plan, the official added.

“Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav will release the big cats into enclosures readied at the park,” he said.

The new batch was flown to Gwalior on an IAF aircraft, and from there, IAF helicopters transported them to KNP, Sheopur public relations officer Avantika Shrivastava told reporters.

This marks the third batch of cheetahs arriving from Africa, following earlier introductions from Namibia and South Africa, officials noted.

“The IAF has assisted the cheetah revival programme by bringing them from Africa. It had transported the animals from South Africa in February 2023, and brought big cats that arrived from Namibia in September 2022,” Project Cheetah Director Uttam Sharma said.

“The arrival of more cheetahs will strengthen India's cheetah revival programme. With the support of the Central government, we aim to increase the population to 50 as soon as possible,” he added.

Three cheetahs have been relocated to Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary, while 36 remain at KNP, he said.

Officials explained that endangered animals are usually not kept in a single habitat due to the risk of disease outbreaks that could wipe out the entire population at once.

The cheetah, the world’s fastest land animal, became extinct in India nearly seven decades ago.

Last year, 12 cubs were born at the park, though six — including three cubs — did not survive. Between February 7 and February 18 this year, nine cubs were born in two litters. In total, 39 cubs have been born at KNP since 2023, of which 27 have survived.

Namibia-born Jwala and Aasha, South Africa-born Gamini, Veera and Nirva, and India-born Mukhi have all produced litters at the park.