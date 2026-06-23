‘Rooting for you’: Keerthy Suresh has a birthday message for Tamil Nadu CM Vijay

Actress Keerthy Suresh Tuesday wished Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on his 52nd birthday. She said that the former film star was entering a significant new phase of leadership and public service.

Vijay, one of Tamil cinema's biggest stars, assumed office as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu on May 10.

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In a post on X, Suresh recalled how Vijay's birthdays were usually marked by announcements related to his films, including first looks, teasers, trailers and new projects but this year was different.

“For years, your birthday meant waiting for a first look, a teaser, a trailer, or the announcement of a new film. It became a ritual we all looked forward to,” she wrote alongside photographs with the chief minister.

“For the first time in over a decade, there isn't a new character being introduced to the world. Instead, we are witnessing something far more significant. You are reintroducing yourself, not as a hero on screen, but as a leader stepping into a new chapter of service and responsibility,” she added.

Suresh, who worked with Vijay in the films Bairavaa (2017) and Sarkar (2018), described his current phase as “a brand new journey”.

“We are all here rooting for you,” she said.

Concluding her note, the National Award-winning actress wrote, “Happy birthday to Thalapathy, who will always hold a special place in our hearts”.

Vijay launched his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), in 2024. In the recently held Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the TVK emerged as the single largest party with 108 seats and formed the government with the support of the Congress and other parties.