After ‘Monkey Man’, Vipin Sharma to collaborate with Dev Patel on A24’s ‘The Peasant’

Actor Vipin Sharma, known for his roles in films such as Taare Zameen Par and Gangs of Wasseypur, says working with actor-filmmaker Dev Patel on The Peasant has been a meaningful experience.

Sharma, who played Alpha, the leader of a local transgender and gender-nonconforming community, in Patel’s directorial debut Monkey Man (2024), is reuniting with the British actor-director for his second feature The Peasant.

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Backed by A24, The Peasant is a revenge-action thriller set in the 14th century and marks the studio's first production to be shot in India. The film also stars Christian Friedel, Sebastian Bull, Saurabh Sachdeva and Anasuya Sengupta.

“Monkey Man was a special chapter, and working with Dev Patel was creatively very rewarding. To now be a part of The Peasant, with Dev once again building such an ambitious world as a filmmaker, feels very meaningful. My relationship with him has gone beyond director-actor. We have become a family,” Sharma said in a statement.

The film revolves around a humble shepherd who embarks on a brutal campaign of vengeance against mercenary knights who ravaged his village. Details about Sharma's character have been kept under wraps.

The actor is also part of Netflix US's upcoming crime thriller The Big Fix, directed by Baltasar Kormakur and starring Mark Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed. Inspired by a true story and based on Brett Forrest's book, the film follows a former Interpol officer working inside FIFA who uncovers a global match-fixing scandal.

“What makes this phase exciting is that while I have continued to do a lot of work in India, interesting international projects are also opening up for me. The Peasant and The Big Fix are very different films, but both come with strong directors, strong creative worlds, and teams that make you want to push yourself further as an actor,” he added.

Sharma said he also had the opportunity to work with filmmaker Tarsem Singh on the upcoming film Dear Jassi.

“Tarsem is a dream director for many actors. His visual flare is a global phenomenon and the way he works with his actors is very unique. It was a great learning experience,” he said.

With projects spanning Indian and international productions, Sharma said he is enjoying a professionally fulfilling phase as an actor, taking on stories that transcend industries and audiences.