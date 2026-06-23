Goal record is merely a footnote in Lionel Messi's greatest World Cup story

Records have become a slightly awkward subject in Lionel Messi's career. At this point, there are simply too many of them to count.

Most goals for Barcelona. Most Ballons d'Or. Most assists in football history. Most appearances for Argentina. Most goals for Argentina. Every few months, another statistic falls into his possession, quietly placed on an ever-growing pile that long ago became impossible to keep track of.

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And now there is another.

Against Austria in Dallas, Messi scored twice to move past Miroslav Klose and become the leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. It is the sort of achievement that would define the career of almost any other footballer. For Messi, it risks becoming just another line in an already overcrowded résumé.

But the goals may be the least interesting part of this story. The more remarkable achievement is that Messi has completed one of the most dramatic image transformations in modern sport. The player once dismissed as Argentina's great ‘World Cup underachiever’ is now the emotional centre of a national team that appears willing to go to war for him.

For years, that outcome seemed impossible.

There was perhaps no athlete more burdened by comparison than Messi. Every appearance in an Argentina shirt came with a silent disclaimer attached. Before discussing what he had done, people wanted to discuss what Diego Maradona had done.

Maradona won a World Cup. Messi had not.

Maradona dragged Argentina to glory in 1986. Messi, critics argued, was merely a beneficiary of Barcelona's golden generation.

The accusation was always simplistic, but it persisted because football is often less interested in evidence than mythology.

By the time Argentina reached the 2014 World Cup final, Messi had already produced one of the finest tournaments of his career. He scored four goals in the group stage, rescued Argentina repeatedly in tight matches and carried a team that often looked painfully dependent on him. Had Gonzalo Higuain converted his chance in the final or had Mario Götze's volley drifted inches wider, the entire conversation around Messi's international career might have ended that night at the Maracanã.

Instead, Germany won. And football's favourite debate survived.

The years that followed only deepened the frustration. Argentina lost back-to-back Copa América finals. Messi briefly retired from international football. The 2018 World Cup campaign descended into dysfunction, with reports of dressing-room divisions and tactical confusion. Argentina looked less like a coherent football team and more like a collection of talented individuals desperately trying to solve a puzzle in real time.

Through it all, Messi remained both the solution and the problem. Every success was credited to him. Every failure was blamed on him.

No player in modern football has carried a heavier international burden. What makes the current chapter of his World Cup story so fascinating is that the burden has finally disappeared.

This Argentina side is not built around Messi in the way previous teams were. It is built around supporting him.

Previous Argentina teams often resembled a monarchy. Messi was the king, expected to solve every crisis through individual brilliance. If things went wrong, everyone looked towards him. If things went right, everyone looked towards him again.

The Scaloni era has created something far healthier.

Rodrigo De Paul does the running. Julián Álvarez leads the press. Alexis Mac Allister creates connections between midfield and attack. Cristian Romero provides the aggression. Emiliano Martínez supplies the personality and occasionally the chaos.

Messi remains the centrepiece, but he is no longer carrying the entire structure on his shoulders. He is surrounded by players who seem to view protecting his legacy as a collective responsibility.

Watch Argentina celebrate one of Messi's goals and it becomes obvious. The reaction is not merely joy. It is ownership. These players behave as though Messi's success belongs to all of them.

That emotional dynamic matters.

Football history is full of great players whose national teams spent years trying to accommodate them. Very few stars have inspired the kind of devotion Messi now enjoys within this Argentina squad.

The irony, of course, is that this relationship has strengthened as Messi has aged.

Football usually works in the opposite direction.

The young superstar is adored because he represents possibility. The ageing superstar becomes a reminder of decline. Eventually, the game moves on.

Messi's international career has unfolded differently.

At 22, he was viewed with suspicion by sections of the Argentine public. He was too quiet. Too reserved. Too associated with Barcelona. Too different from Maradona. At 39, those doubts feel almost absurd.

Today, Messi occupies a position beyond criticism. Not because he has become a more talented footballer, but because the country has finally witnessed the full extent of his commitment.

The trophies helped, certainly. The Copa América triumph in 2021 removed a psychological barrier. The World Cup victory in Qatar completed the redemption arc. Yet those achievements only confirmed what many suspected all along.

Messi never needed to prove that he cared. He only needed time. That is why the World Cup goals record feels strangely secondary.

The truly extraordinary number is not 18. It is six. Six World Cups. Six separate attempts at football's ultimate prize. Six different versions of Messi.

There was a teenage prodigy in Germany. The heir apparent in South Africa. The nearly man in Brazil. The exhausted captain in Russia. The redeemer in Qatar. And now the elder statesman in North America, still influencing games long after most of his contemporaries have disappeared from the international stage.

Very few athletes get to tell a story that spans two decades. Even fewer get to rewrite the ending.

Against Austria, Messi added another record to his collection. The statistic will sit comfortably alongside dozens of others and, inevitably, there will be more to come. But history will remember something larger than the goals.

It will remember that one of football's greatest players spent years being told he had failed his country, only to become the figure around whom an entire generation of Argentine footballers rallied.

The goals record is historic. The transformation is immortal.

And that may turn out to be Lionel Messi's greatest World Cup achievement of all.