Police arrest cab driver over alleged rape, murder of minor girl in south Delhi

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped and killed after being kidnapped from a pavement in south Delhi's Mehrauli area, an official said on Tuesday.

Police said a cab driver has been arrested in connection with the crime.

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They said the accused allegedly abducted the girl around 5 am on Monday while she was sleeping on a footpath along with her family. The victim's family, who live on the pavement in the area, noticed her missing shortly after waking up and alerted the police.

A senior police officer said multiple teams were formed immediately, and CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was scanned to trace the suspect. Police identified the accused as a cab driver and tracked him down within hours.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly confessed to kidnapping the minor, sexually assaulting her and later murdering her, police said. The cab driver also revealed that he dumped the girl's body along the Faridabad-Gurugram road in an attempt to destroy evidence and evade arrest.

The body was later recovered from the location and sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death, officials said.

Police said forensic teams have collected evidence from both the crime scene and the spot where the body was found. Further investigation is underway to establish the sequence of events and whether the accused had any prior criminal record.