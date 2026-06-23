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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

‘Hit it off instantly’: Vaibhav Tatwawadi on his bond with Jim Sarbh in ‘A Titan Story’

The actor, who plays Akash in the series streaming on Amazon MX Player, added that the off-screen bond translated naturally on screen

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 03:22 PM
Vaibhav Tatwawadi with Jim Sarbh in ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’

Vaibhav Tatwawadi with Jim Sarbh in ‘Made in India: A Titan Story’ Amazon MX Player

Actor Vaibhav Tatwawadi says he shared an instant rapport with co-star Jim Sarbh during the making of the period drama series Made in India: A Titan Story, a bond that he believes translated naturally on screen.

The actor, who plays Akash in the series streaming on Amazon MX Player, said, “We hit it off instantly right from the reading sessions. There was a wonderful camaraderie between us, and I think that naturally translated on screen as well. Chemistry comes from the comfort and trust you share off-screen. We were genuinely comfortable around each other, and there was a great deal of mutual respect”.

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“I'm really glad that audiences are connecting with the friendship, the banter, and the moments Akash and Xerxes share throughout the series,” he added.

Tatwawadi said one of the most memorable moments during the shoot was filming a scene showcasing the scale of the Hosur plant.

“There was a scene where we were supposed to show the expanse of the Hosur plant, and I remember the lights were going to turn on one by one as I delivered my dialogue. Looking at the sheer scale of it all, I realised this was not something ordinary; it was something truly remarkable,” the actor said.

“That was the moment when the scale of the story really hit me, and I knew we were creating something very special,” he added.

Made in India: A Titan Story, which chronicles the journey behind one of India's most iconic watch brands, is currently streaming for free on Amazon MX Player. The show also features Naseeruddin Shah as JRD Tata.

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Made In India – A Titan Story Jim Sarbh
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