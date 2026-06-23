Ravi Kishan, Kushal Tandon, Mini Mathur among 16 contestants on Prime Video’s ‘Alliance’

Prime Video on Tuesday unveiled the contestants for its upcoming reality show Alliance, a strategy-based competition series hosted by actor-director Kunal Kemmu and produced by Banijay Asia.

The unscripted Hindi-language series will feature 16 contestants competing in pairs. The streamer also released the show's trailer, introducing the eight duos, referred to as “Allies”.

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The contestants include actor-politician Ravi Kishan and his daughter Riva Kishan, actors Kushal Tandon and Arsalan Goni, choreographer-content creator Zaid Darbar and actress Daisy Shah, as well as television personalities Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa.

The line-up also features television actress Niti Taylor paired with digital creator Ruhee Dosani, gaming content creator Vanshaj Singh alongside influencer Dolly Javed, gamer and YouTuber Payal Dhare with actor-influencer Sabby Suri, and actors Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera.

Set inside a high-tech underground facility, the show will see contestants take part in physical and knowledge-based challenges, secret missions and strategic gameplay.

While participants enter the competition as duos, the format is designed to test loyalties, with alliances expected to shift throughout the season.

Speaking about the show, Kemmu said, “Alliance is unlike any reality show I have known. What makes it so exciting is that it’s not just about winning challenges, it is about navigating relationships, making tough choices, and adapting when the game changes around you.”

“As my first experience hosting a reality series, it has been incredibly thrilling to witness the intensity, strategy, and unpredictability that unfolds every day. Partnering with Prime Video on a format this ambitious and innovative has been truly special,” he added.

Alliance will stream on Prime Video from June 26. The series will run for 42 episodes over six weeks, with new episodes releasing daily at noon.