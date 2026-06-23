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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 23 June 2026

‘Justice League’ helmer Zack Snyder is all praises for Huma Qureshi’s ‘Baby Do Die Do’ trailer

The makers of the film released the trailer on Monday, featuring Qureshi in the role of a deaf-mute assassin

Entertainment Web Desk Published 23.06.26, 02:16 PM
Baby Do Die Do trailer

Huma Qureshi in ‘Baby Do Die Do’ File Picture

Filmmaker Zack Snyder has praised actor Huma Qureshi's performance in her upcoming film Baby Do Die Do after watching its trailer, saying it is great to see her deliver “another powerful performance”.

The makers of the film released the trailer on Monday, featuring Qureshi in the role of a deaf-mute assassin.

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Snyder, who previously worked with Qureshi in his 2021 zombie heist film Army of the Dead, shared the poster of Baby Do Die Do on his Instagram handle and lauded the project.

“Just watched the trailer for Baby Do Die Do and loved what I saw. The film looks ambitious, cinematic, and incredibly well-crafted. Having worked with Huma before, it’s great to see her delivering another powerful performance,” he wrote.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the film also stars Sikandar Kher, Chunky Panday, Rachit Singh, Marudha Shekhawat, Vidya Malvade, Arun Kushwah and Himanshu Malik.

According to the film's synopsis, Qureshi plays Baby, an ordinary deaf-and-mute NGO worker who also works as an assassin. Haunted by the voice of her dead sister, Baby is forced to confront betrayals, buried traumas and uncover the truth about her identity after a mission goes wrong.

The film has been produced by Saqib Saleem, Qureshi's brother, and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 3. The music has been composed by Arjun Iyer.

Qureshi earlier collaborated with Snyder on Army of the Dead (2021). In the film, she played Geeta, a single mother and Indian refugee living in a quarantine camp outside a zombie-infested Las Vegas.

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