‘DeSu7’ poster promises an action-filled reunion of Dev and Subhashree on big screen

The first-look poster of Tollywood stars Dev and Subhashree Ganguly’s much-awaited reunion project DeSu7 was dropped by the makers on Tuesday.

Slated to release on October 16 on the occasion of Durga Puja, the film marks a fresh collaboration between the two actors after more than a decade.

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Although Dev and Subhashree were last seen together in Dhumketu, the film had been shot nearly nine years before its eventual release.

“Love doesn't come easily... and once it happens, life without it becomes unbearable,” Dev wrote in the caption while sharing the poster, which features Dev and Subhashree locked in an embrace atop an overturned car. Dev is holding a gun in one hand while Subhashree’s clothes are soaked in blood.

The makers are yet to officially announce the title of the film. However, production on the project is already underway.

Dev had first announced the film earlier this year, confirming that he and Subhashree would reunite on screen. At the time, details regarding the director and production team were not disclosed.

It was later revealed that Dev will not only headline the film but also produce it under his banner. He has additionally written the story and will direct the project, marking another milestone in his filmmaking career.

The film also features Anirban Bhattacharya in a key role. Dev, who has consistently opposed what he terms a ‘ban culture’ within the industry, had earlier stated that the project would not go on floors without Anirban.

On May 14, Dev shared photographs from the sets and announced the commencement of filming with the caption: “Shooting mode on”.

The mahurat ceremony of the film was held earlier this month.

DeSu7 will compete at the box office this Durga Puja against Srijit Mukherji’s Emperor vs Sarat Chandra, Shiboprosad Mukherjee-Nandita Roy’s Bohurupi 2 and Joydeep Mukherjee’s The Eken: Kerala-e Kurukshetra.