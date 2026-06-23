Jailed under both Indira Gandhi and Narendra Modi, legal win vindication for NewsClick’s Prabir Purkayastha

For Prabir Purkayastha, the cold familiarity of a prison cell is measured across half a century. In 1975, as a young student activist resisting then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s Emergency, he spent a year behind bars. More than 50 years later, as the founder of the news portal NewsClick, he found himself back inside New Delhi's Tihar Jail under a very different administration, facing draconian anti-terror charges.

Yet, following a landmark Delhi High Court judgment that quashed multi-year financial fraud and money-laundering cases against his organisation, the 74-year-old engineer-turned-journalist feels a sense of historical symmetry and personal vindication.

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“For us, the verdict is a total vindication. It confirms that we operated entirely within the legal and procedural boundaries established by the relevant state agencies,” Purkayastha told The Telegraph Online.

Also Read Attack on free press, says NewsClick after Delhi High Court quashes two cases

The legal ordeal began when central agencies accused NewsClick of violating foreign direct investment limits, using the allegations to freeze accounts and stifle operations.

However, the Delhi High Court exposed a chronological absurdity in the state's case: investigators had retroactively applied a 2019 regulatory cap to a $1.5 million investment completed in 2018, while suppressing an early Reserve Bank of India report that had cleared the transaction.

With the underlying fraud case dismissed, the tandem money-laundering case spearheaded by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) evaporated.

“The ED PMLA case rests on what is called a predicate offence,” Purkayastha explained. “There has to be a crime for there to be proceeds of crime which is being laundered. This is what the high court verdict also says... But yes, this judgment vindicated what we have always held and have publicly stated earlier as well.”

The Delhi High Court did not mince words in its ruling, labelling the state's actions as "nothing but a gross abuse of the process of law" and an "arbitrary attack" on impartial journalism.

In an official statement, NewsClick maintained that its only “fault” has been to practise journalism that covers people’s movements.

Asked how he endured his recent seven months in Tihar Jail before the Supreme Court declared his arrest void on procedural grounds in May 2024, Purkayastha remarked: “Too private! All I can say is since I had spent one year during Mrs Gandhi's Emergency, prison is not unknown to me. You find people you can talk to and create a daily routine for yourselves.”

Rather than succumbing to the isolation of confinement, he turned his cell into an intellectual sanctuary, continuing the rigorous research that has defined his life outside.

“I had a long researched piece I was writing on sugar and slavery and did continue to continue my work on that,” he shared. “Hopefully, it will be out soon, not a book but a long essay/study.”

While the economic cases have crumbled, the broader struggle for NewsClick is far from over. The ominous anti-terror case under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), sparked by allegations of receiving foreign funds to spread pro-China propaganda, still hangs over the outlet.

Purkayastha refuses to let the looming threat dictate his future.

“I leave my prison memoirs for a later time!” he said. “I will write someday, not just about my prison but the larger set of issues: how do we see our democracy and how do we protect the Constitution and our rights. But that is a much larger project, which hopefully I will take up some day!”

His eyes remain fixed on the immediate legal battles ahead.

“When it comes to the other cases. We have faith in the courts,” he said. “Yes, I am confident that we will be vindicated in these cases as well.”