‘Only because of PM Modi I became Union minister’: George Kurian after exit from cabinet

Senior BJP leader George Kurian on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his resignation as Union Minister of State was accepted, saying he never imagined serving in the Union government and credited Modi entirely for the opportunity.

In a deeply personal Facebook post, Kurian reflected on his tenure in the Council of Ministers and said he had been informed that President Droupadi Murmu had accepted his resignation.

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Sharing a photograph of himself with the Prime Minister, Kurian placed the spotlight firmly on Modi's role in his political journey and ministerial appointment. He said he personally thanked the Prime Minister during a meeting on June 22, when he also submitted his resignation.

His Rajya Sabha term ended on June 21, but Kurian said he could meet Modi only the following day.

"I had never imagined, not even in my dreams, that I would become a Union Minister. It was only because Narendra Modi became Prime Minister that I was given the opportunity to serve as a Union Minister," he wrote.

Kurian served as Minister of State for Minority Affairs and also held additional charge as Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Regarded as the only Christian member of the Union ministry, Kurian's tenure came to an end after the BJP decided not to renominate him to the Rajya Sabha in the recent elections, bringing his parliamentary stint to a close.