Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni to make acting debut with ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, and Ranbir Kapoor’s sister, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is set to make her acting debut with the upcoming comedy drama Daadi Ki Shaadi.

Also starring her mom Neetu Kapoor, and comedian-actor Kapil Sharma, the film is set to hit theatres on May 8, the makers announced on Saturday.

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“Daadi is breaking the internet — and the rules! Is the family with her or against her? Find out in Daadi Ki Shaadi, releasing on 8th May. Gen D to Gen Z — all are invited,” RTake Studios wrote on Instagram, alongside a poster of the film.

The poster features Neetu Kapoor seated in front of a bright, garden-themed backdrop, with Kapil Sharma and Sadia Khateeb beside her.

Riddhima’s sister-in-law Alia Bhatt expressed her excitement at the development. Sharing the poster on Instagram, she wrote, “Woohoo”.

Written and directed by Ashish R Mohan, ‘Daadi Ki Shaadi’ is produced under the banner of RTake Studios and BeingU Studios.

Sarath Kumar, Nikhat Hegde, Tejaswini Kolhapure and Sadia Khatib round off the cast.

Riddhima was seen in the third season of Netflix reality series The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Neetu was last seen in the 2022 comedy-drama Jugjugg Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Prajakta Koli and Kiara Advani.

Kapil most recently hosted the third season of the celebrity talk show The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix.