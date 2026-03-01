Rashmika, Vijay to distribute sweets across India for wedding celebration with fans

Days after their Udaipur wedding, actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to celebrate the occasion with fans by distributing sweets across India on March 1, the couple announced on Saturday.

“To the beautiful people of this country, you have always been a part of our journeys and our love. It would make us truly happy to celebrate our wedding with all of you. And how does India celebrate everything? With mithai and food,” Rashmika wrote on X.

“On March 1, we are sending trucks filled with love and sweets across the country to share this big moment in our lives with all of you. We will also be doing annadanam in multiple temples across the country. Seeking all your blessings,” the actress added.

The sweets will be distributed via trucks at major cities like Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

In addition to distributing sweets among fans, the actors are also set to organise feasts for annadanam (sacred food offering) at 16 temples across Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

Vijay and Rashmika tied the knot in Udaipur on Thursday at a private ceremony attended only by close family members and friends. A few hours after the wedding, the couple shared wedding pictures on Instagram alongside heartfelt notes.

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in Rahul Ravindran’s The Girlfriend (2025) alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She also has Rawindra Pulle’s Mysaa in the pipeline. Vijay was last seen in Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Kingdom alongside Satyadev and Bhagyashree Borse.