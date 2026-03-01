T20 World Cup: India defeat West Indies at Eden Gardens to reach semifinals

Sanju Samson struck an unbeaten 97 as India beat West Indies by five wickets in a must-win Super 8 match to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals on Sunday.

West Indies, batting first, posted 195 for four. Roston Chase scored 40, Shai Hope made 32, Jason Holder remained 37 not out, and Rovman Powell finished 34 not out.

ADVERTISEMENT

In reply, Samson hit 12 fours and four sixes in a 50-ball innings as India chased down the target with four balls to spare.

He received support from Tilak Varma (27), Suryakumar Yadav (18) and Hardik Pandya (17), who helped steady the innings in the final overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/36) was India’s most effective bowler, while Jason Holder (2/38) and Shamar Joseph (2/42) picked up two wickets each for West Indies.

Brief scores:

West Indies: 195 for 4 in 20 overs (Roston Chase 40; Jasprit Bumrah 2/36)

India: 199 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Sanju Samson 97 not out; Jason Holder 2/38)