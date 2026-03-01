MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
India hold steady at 98/2 after 10 overs in must-win T20 against West Indies, Samson leads charge

Samson struck three sixes and six fours to reach 54 not out off 26 balls, while Suryakumar was on 18 not out

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 01.03.26, 10:24 PM
India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026.

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Sunday, March 1, 2026. PTI

Sanju Samson led India’s recovery with captain Suryakumar Yadav in tow as India reached 98/2 at the halfway mark of their chase of 196 against the West Indies in a must-win T20 World Cup match on Sunday.

India need 98 runs from 60 balls to make the semifinals. Samson struck three sixes and six fours to reach 54 not out off 26 balls, while Suryakumar was on 18 not out. The two put on 57 runs for the unbroken third wicket.

Suryakumar also got a lifeline when Gudakesh Motie failed to hold on to a tough return catch in the 10th over. Having lost two key wickets inside the powerplay, India had reached 53/2 after six overs.

Samson and Suryakumar kept the run-rate around 10 per over to stabilize the innings.

