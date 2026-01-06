Ranveer Singh’s ‘Dhurandhar’ earns more than new release ‘Ikkis’ in India on Day 32

Aditya Dhar’s spy thriller Dhurandhar outperformed biographical war drama Ikkis at the domestic box office on Monday, earning more on its 32nd day in theatres than Ikkis did on its first fifth day, according to the latest trade reports.

The Ranveer Singh-led espionage thriller raked in Rs 4.75 crore nett in India on 5 January, its 32nd day in theatres, as per industry data-tracking platform Sacnilk. The Sriram Raghavan-directed war drama, on the other hand, earned Rs 1.35 crore nett at the domestic box office on the same day.

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar has so far collected Rs 777.46 crore nett in India. Ikkis, on the other hand, has so far raked in Rs 21.60 crore nett domestically since its 1 January release.

Also starring Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and R. Madhavan, Dhurandhar is set in Pakistan's Lyari town and it centres on an Indian spy, Hamza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh), who infiltrates a local gang of criminals and arms dealers.

The action drama has smashed many box office records. It is the highest grossing Indian film of 2025, the highest grossing film of Ranveer Singh’s career and the fifth highest grossing Indian film of all time.

Dhurandhar’s worldwide collection stands at Rs 1,214.40 crore gross, as per Sacnilk. A sequel to the blockbuster is currently in the works and will hit theatres on 19 March.

Ikkis, on the other hand, marks the second acting project for Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, after Netflix’s 2023 teen musical comedy The Archies. Additionally, the film marks the final big-screen appearance of late actor Dharmendra. The cast of Ikkis also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Akshay Kumar's niece Simar Bhatia.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Ikkis is based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Arun Khetarpal, who was killed in action in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.