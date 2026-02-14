Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty receive threat via audio clip, allegedly from Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Friday received a threat through an audio clip in which the sender claimed to be ‘Harry Boxer’, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, police said.

While the Dhurandhar star Ranveer Singh received a threat for the second time this week, five rounds had been fired at Shetty's multi-storey residence in the city earlier this month.

The audio clip circulated on various social media platforms, prompting Mumbai Police to launch a probe. An official said investigators suspect that similar threats may have been issued to several others across the country.

Police are examining, among other aspects, whether the voice in the clip was genuine or generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools, the official said.

The person purportedly speaking in the clip identified himself as Harry Boxer and also claimed responsibility for the firing at a shop in "Marina Grande in Portugal" along with his aide "Sunil Meena" on Friday.

Earlier this week, Singh's manager received a threat through WhatsApp. The crime branch of Mumbai Police is probing that case as well.

In the latest audio message, "Harry Boxer" threatened that the Bishnoi gang would deal with Singh in such a way that his "next seven generations will remember it." "You are very fond of giving advice to people and telling them to file police complaints. You too have filed a police complaint. No problem," the voice said.

"We have complete details of every manager and every person who works with you. Where they live, When they leave office. When they return. Where their families stay. We will not tell you anything. We will start targeting the people working under you. Then you will come to your senses," it added.

The sender also asked Bollywood to fall in line.

So far, Singh has not filed any complaint in connection with the latest threat, but police have enhanced his security cover as a precautionary measure, the official said.