Randeep Hooda to headline upcoming military drama 'Operation Khukri'

Actor Randeep Hooda is set to headline the upcoming military drama movie “Operation Khukri” based on one of Indian Army’s most daring peacekeeping missions abroad.

inspired by the real-life events of 2000, The film tells the story of 233 soldiers who were held hostage in Sierra Leone in West Africa by rebel forces and the high risk rescue mission undertaken.

In the movie, Hooda will portray Major General Raj Pal Punia, then a young Company Commander of the 14th mechanised infantry who navigated the stand-off and subsequently the extraordinary rescue amid intense jungle warfare.

Hooda said the movie will definitely inspire and move every Indian.

“‘Operation Khukri’ is a story that moved me deeply. It’s not just a tale of guns and glory, but of sacrifice, brotherhood, and unyielding courage in the face of insurmountable odds. To step into the shoes of Major General Punia, a man who led his men out of a 75-day siege in an unknown land, is an honour and a responsibility.

"Our aim is to bring to life a chapter of Indian military history that deserves far more recognition — not just for the spectacle, but for the spirit of our soldiers who would rather die than surrender,” the actor-filmmaker said in a statement.

“Operation Khukri” is based on Penguin Random House India’s bestseller ‘Operation Khukri: The Untold Story of the Indian Army’s Bravest Peacekeeping Mission Abroad’. The book's rights have been secured by filmmaker Rahul Mittra and Hooda.

The makers are yet to announce the key details of the movie, including the director and other cast members.

