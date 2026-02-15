MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
‘Kartik Aaryan is one of the most terrible actors’: ‘Murder 2’ actor Prashant Narayanan

The 56-year-old actor further added that Aaryan is only surviving because of his parents' blessings

Entertainment Web Desk Published 15.02.26, 05:04 PM
Kartik Aaryan

Prashant Narayanan; Kartik Aaryan IMDB

Actor Prashant Narayanan has called Kartik Aaryan “one of the most terrible actors” in Bollywood who only just got “extremely lucky”.

Narayanan, known for films like Murder 2 and Ghost, told Bollywood Bubble that Aaryan is surviving in Bollywood only because of his “parents’ blessings”.

“I think he is one of the most terrible actors we have over here, but an extremely lucky person. He is only surviving because of his parents' blessings. I feel that he is extremely non-communicative and boosted by people around him. I liked him in the first film that he did (Pyaar Ka Punchnama),” Narayanan said.

“I don’t know how many people are appreciating them, but I have seen people laughing at them. So, if you can make people laugh, that is a good enough thing. There is a difference between when you are laughing with somebody and when you are laughing at somebody. The Indian audiences are mostly laughing at somebody,” Narayanan further added.

Kartik was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, a romcom film helmed by Sameer Vidwans. The film also stars Ananya Panday, Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, and Tiku Talsania.

Kartik also has the film Naagzilla in the pipeline. He will play the role of Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand, a shape-shifting naag embarking on an adventure. Directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, the film is written by Gautam Mehra. It is jointly produced by Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films.

