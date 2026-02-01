Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela becomes parents to twins, a boy and a girl

Actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, have become parents to twins, a boy and a girl. The couple welcomed the babies on Saturday, Ram Charan’s father, actor Chiranjeevi, said.

“With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well,” Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents.We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes -Chiranjeevi & Surekha,” the Telugu star added.

Ram Charan married Upasana, the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, in June 2012. The two had known each other for several years and were friends before they began dating. They got engaged in December 2011.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara, in June 2023.

During Diwali 2025, Upasana had hinted at a second pregnancy by sharing a video from her Seemantham (baby shower) ceremony on social media. “This Diwali was all about double the celebration, double the love and double the blessings,” she wrote at the time.

On the professional front, Ram Charan was last seen in director Shankar’s Game Changer. He is currently shooting for the sports drama Peddi, co-starring Janhvi Kapoor. In addition to acting, he is also producing Nikhil Siddhartha’s upcoming period film The India House.