Rajkumar Hirani to return with ‘3 Idiots’ sequel, film to go on floors in 2026: Report

Rajkumar Hirani’s 2009 comedy drama 3 Idiots is set to return with a sequel after 15 years of the original film’s release, as per media reports.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, the sequel will reunite Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, R. Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. It is expected to go on floors in the second half of 2026.

“The script has been locked, and the team is extremely excited for it. They feel the magic of the first film has returned, and is as funny, as emotional, and as meaningful as the first part,” a source close to the project told Pinkvilla.

“The story will be a continuation, picking up nearly 15 years after the characters went their separate ways in the climax scene and reunite for a new adventure,” the source further said.

Adapted from Chetan Bhagat’s novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots hit theatres on 25 December, 2009. It follows the story of three engineering students who share a close bond and navigate the pressures of academic life in India.

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, who were set to collaborate on a biopic of Dadasaheb Phalke, have reportedly put the project on hold, giving Hirani time to focus on the 3 Idiots sequel.

“He dedicated time to expand the 3 Idiots sequel into a full-fledged screenplay. Hirani always had a seed of an idea for 3 Idiots 2, but he wanted it to be perfect and something that would stand up to the legacy of the original,” the source added.

3 Idiots won three honours at the 57th National Film Awards, including the Best Popular Film Award. It also became the first Indian movie to cross the Rs 200-crore mark.

Produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films, 3 Idiots also starred Mona Singh, Achyut Potdar and Boman Irani.